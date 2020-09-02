NEW BISTRO CREATES COMMUNITY AND LIFTS SPIRITS POST-LOCKDOWN

As Scotland slowly continues the journey out of lockdown, a new bistro is celebrating the direct impact it has had on one of Edinburgh’s local communities. Since its opening on 23 June, The Garden Bistro has become a haven for families, friends and residents; to meet, celebrate and gather in a beautiful and safe environment.

Situated within the recently refurbished Walled Garden at Saughton Park, the Bistro first operated with its Bistro To Go (takeaway) service, with outdoor dining added on July 6th. For many in the area, a visit to the Bistro has been their first trip out since lockdown, with the opportunity to simply enjoy a coffee and cake outside becoming an indulgence. To date there have been nearly 5,000 covers booked, with over two thirds representing repeat customers.

One such regular, Helene King has visited the Bistro most evenings to enjoy a meal and chat to the Bistro team.

Helene said “I was delighted when someone told me the Bistro had opened. This has been a life saver for me, it gave me a reason to go out of my flat into the fresh air. The Bistro is in a beautiful location. Looking at the beauty of nature and resting in it with a meal that had been prepared for me lifted my spirits, while also having people to speak to. I like the way the team run it and come around the tables to make people know that they are seen.

I went to visit them nearly every single day, even now I go most days. It is bringing together a sense of community that much of our busy world is missing.”

Open from 8 am every day, over 1,700 hot morning rolls have been enjoyed by customers. Ensuring there’s something for everyone, over 20,000 hot drinks have been made and 5,300 tubs of Luca’s ice cream devoured by customers of all ages. The Bistro’s in-house artisan pies are extremely popular, with 1,115 sold to date, with the classic Mac & Cheese the most popular

Commenting on the Bistro’s success, Director Christopher Davidson said: “2020 has delivered unprecedented challenges to not just hospitality; but to the hundreds of families and individuals who live in Edinburgh. We’re delighted the Bistro has become a place for families and friends to gather and feel safe.

We’ve been overwhelmed with the response from the local community and are thankful to everyone for their ongoing support of the Bistro. As we look ahead to the colder months, we’ll be offering an indoor dining service, while still offering outdoor seating and our popular Bistro To Go.”

Following a warm summer, the Walled Garden is now rich with vegetables and herbs which are selected by the Bistro kitchen team each day and presented in exciting daily menu specials. Set within 34 acres of gardens, the Bistro is an ideal space for visitors to feel safe and welcome as hospitality continues on its road to recovery.

