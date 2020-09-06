Despite reports Scotland’s match against Czech Republic would be called off it has finally been confirmed by UEFA the game will take place as planned tomorrow night.

Scotland will be looking for their first win of the group following the draw against Israel on Friday night. They will face Czech Republic, who defeated Slovakia 3-1 in their opening match of Group 2.

No injuries were sustained on Friday night and Steve Clarke has a full strength side to choose from.

Through the official social media channels of the Football Association of the Czech Republic, they have confirmed it will be a different set of players and coaching staff who will be involved in the match to the ones who were involved in their game against Slovakia. This is after members of their backroom staff were tested positive for COVID-19 and players were forced to self-isolate.

The last time Scotland played Czech Republic they emerged as 1-0 winners thanks to an Ikechi Anya winner. In the international friendly in March 2016, Anya scored after just 10 minutes which sealed the victory in Prague.

Scotland have played against Czech Republic on seven occasions, winning on twice, also beating them in 2010 in another international friendly.

Looking ahead to the game and reflecting on the announcement that Czech Republic will be calling up a new set of players for the game, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said: “In terms of analysing and looking at the opposition, it’s different. I would imagine whatever group of Czech players come in, or whatever coach, it will be a similar system (to the one used in the 3-1 victory over Slovakia).

“I don’t see too much changing in how they play. But the personnel, we might not know quite as much as about them. The most important thing just now is that we concentrate on ourselves and what we do. The game is going ahead so nothing changes for us.

“We had a strange feeling like everyone else on Friday night when the Czech FA came out and said the game wasn’t going to be on. But we went to bed, got up on Saturday, had another Covid test and went out to train.

“It hasn’t affected our players in any way. We’ve told them to prepare for the game as they would anyway. What format or what squad the Czech Republic are going to have, we just can’t influence that.

“In the current climate, things can happen. We’re currently in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Like this: Like Loading...