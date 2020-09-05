London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will add more services onto their existing timetable from Monday 7 September 2020.

All the towns on the East Coast route between Edinburgh and London will benefit from the additional trains too. There is a new London to Bradford service and others such as Lincoln and Harrogate will be added.

LNER Managing Director, David Horne, said: “The changes that we’re introducing from 7 September will increase our service levels from around 75 per cent up to 85 per cent of our pre-Covid timetable, so it’s a significant step forward as we welcome more passengers back to our services

“These additional services will also provide a welcome boost to communities along our route, such as Peterborough, York and Newcastle, which are just some of the destinations set to benefit.

“We are seeing more people travelling on our trains and these extra services will ensure that we can maintain social distancing in the coming weeks. We continue to work hard to ensure that travel on our trains is safe, with enhanced cleaning on trains and at our stations, complemented by our reservation-only approach to ensure everyone has a socially-distanced seat.”

You must book your seat on a train to allow the train company to maintain physical distancing during travel.

LNER points out that the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) has found the risk of Covid-19 infection being less than 0.01% on an average journey. The analysis shows the risk of contracting Covid-19 while travelling by train is about 1 in 11,000 journeys. This is equivalent to a chance of less than 0.01%, based on an hour-long train journey in a carriage with no social distancing or face coverings. But that risk halves if passengers do wear a face covering. They are in any event mandatory on public transport.

LNER has also developed and launched an easy to use online seat finder tool to help customers identify quieter trains and travel outside of busier times as customer numbers continue to grow.

