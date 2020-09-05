Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing in Glenrothes.

There are growing concerns for Zion Mitchell who lives in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes.

He is described as 5ft 10, slim build, with short dark hair, brown eyes, a prominent nose and bushy eyebrows. He is wearing glasses, black and white Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a grey/white camouflage style hooded jacket.

Recent information suggests he may be sleeping rough/begging in the Edinburgh area.

Anyone who may have seen Zion, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4395 of 4th September 2020

