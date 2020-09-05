Scotland’s international match against Czech Republic has been called off by the hosts due to concerns about the risks from coronavirus.

The Czech FA announced last night that they had taken the decision to cancel Monday’s game after taking medical advice.

The Scotland players were due to fly out this weekend for the match in Olomouc, after drawing 1-1 with Israel last night whilst the SFA say they are unaware of the cancellation and had not been contacted by their opponents.

A statement on the Czech FA website read: “The national team camp is over, the team is disbanded.

“The reason is the debate between the assigned hygienist and the FACR chairman.

“There is great concern that the virus could spread further. The match with Scotland will not take place on Monday.”

An SFA spokesman said: “We are aware of reports that the Football Association of the Czech Republic have taken the decision not to play Monday’s game.

“We have not received any official notification from the Football Association of the Czech Republic to that effect but have contacted UEFA for confirmation on the status of the match.

“We will update further when we receive clarification.”

