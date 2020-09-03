Hibs have paid tribute to former director Martin O’Neill who has sadly passed away.

Lord O’Neill of Clackmannan, a lifelong supporter of the club, was a Scottish Labour politician and a Member of Parliament from 1979 to 2005, then becoming a member of the House of Lords until his death on August 26 2020.

Hibernian Football Club. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Lord O’Neill joined the Board in 2004, and having served a three-year term, stepped down in 2007. A dedicated Hibs supporter all his life he brought his considerable political skills and influence to the club. Latterly, he assisted quietly, in the background, in setting up Hibernian Supporters Ltd.

Director Stephen Dunn paid tribute: “As a supporter, Martin wore his heart on his sleeve and sitting next to him at games was a joy, if noisy.

“As a director, his quiet but effective manner, gained over many years in politics, brought a new perspective and determination to the work of the board. He will be sadly missed.”

He leaves behind his wife, Elaine, and his two sons.

His memory marches on.

