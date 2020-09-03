Police are appealing for help to locate a 75-year-old man missing from Leith.

Frederick Silvester left his home Hermitage Park Grove, Leith, around 8:45 am this morning to run a short errand. He got into his car, a black Nissan Almera, registration – ST05 ACF and drove off. He failed to return home and his family contacted police to report him missing.

Frederick is white, around 5 ft. 9 inches in height, with a slim build. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded top, navy Reebok trainers and a grey rain jacket.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Frederick but attempts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Officers are continuing to speak to family and friends for any indication of where he might have gone and relevant CCTV footage will be viewed for any additional detail it can provide.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “It is completely out of character for Frederick to disappear and not be in touch with his wife and family. His family is understandably upset and just want him home safe and well. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Frederick or anyone with any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101.

