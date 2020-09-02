Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace a 45 year old woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Tara Gordon was last seen in the south east area of Edinburgh around 12pm on Saturday 29th August 2020 and there are concerns for her welfare.

Tara is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long hair which is dyed pink. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, green/camouflage trouser/leggings with black and grey trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Tara since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2307 of 31st August 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...