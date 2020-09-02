The A68 is expected to reopen early next week, with BEAR Scotland’s repairs to the collapsed embankment near Fala on track for completion as programmed.

A severe weather incident in the early hours of Wednesday 12 August 2020, on the A68 /B6367 from Pathhead to the B6458 at Fala Dam, resulted in damage to the carriageway as the 20-metre-deep embankment below it failed. As a result, a full closure of the A68 is in place, with a signed diversion route in operation.

Progress to date includes clearing and stabilising the site, securing 5,000 tonnes of stone to rebuild the embankment. Utility companies have completed works to relocate services, allowing phase two of the rockfill to continue up to road level. Access to the site has gradually become easier as the collapsed embankment is built back up to road level. Each day up to 500 tonnes of rock have been added, increasing the height of the infill by several metres.

Northbound traffic is diverted to the A6091 and at the junction with the A7 will travel via Galashiels, Stow and Fountainhall. From here, vehicles join the B6458 to re-join the A68 at Tynehead junction. Southbound traffic should follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

The embankment has now been built back up close to road level and phase three of the repairs has begun, in which the road itself and associated infrastructure such as drainage, kerbing and the roadside safety barrier will be constructed.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the South East, said: “The team has made excellent progress and we’re confident that we will be able to reopen the A68 early next week.

“We’re very aware of the impact that this closure has had on road users and local communities and have been doing everything in our power to get these repairs completed safely as soon as possible. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete the final phase of the works.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org or twitter at @trafficscotland.

