At the newest and biggest development in the city centre, Native Land has released 24 of the apartments there, with CGI images and a fly through video.

Prices start at £350,000 for a studio apartment with views over Leith and to the River Forth, and 3 bedroom apartments are priced at £1million plus.

New Eidyn is the chosen name for the apartments which sit on top of Nuveen Real Estate’s St James Quarter development which includes a hotel, restaurants and cinemas. The name is a throwback to medieval times as Din Eidyn was thought to have been located at Castle Rock.

Restaurants will include @Pizza, The Alchemist, and Bonnie & Wild;s new Scottish foothill, Mac & Wild.

The apartments are on the eighth floor and eventually there will be 154 homes to buy. They have floor to ceiling windows and incorporate natural materials such as stone worktops and wooden flooring.

There is underground parking, ground floor reception and concierge with 24 hour security and membership of the W Edinburgh hotel’s gym. There is a sky garden on the fifth floor along with a Garden Room which will be a relaxing space away from the bustle of the World Heritage Site below.

Nicholas Gray, Director of Sales & Marketing at Native Land, said: “New Eidyn sets a new standard of city centre living in Edinburgh. We are building 152 exceptional apartments right in the centre of a UNESCO World Heritage site while also offering unmatched amenities. This kind of development is rarely found. We expect buyer interest from overseas as well as domestically, given Edinburgh’s international standing.”

Rettie & Co are the selling agents +44 (0)131 314 2040 www.neweidyn.com

