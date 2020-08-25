Police officers and their partners from The University of Edinburgh have been on patrol in Edinburgh’s Old Town again today, despite the weather.

Yesterday officers on this local operation issued 12 formal warnings for street drinking and made one arrest for a disorder offence.

Police Scotland

Edinburgh has a Byelaw which makes it an offence for any person drinking alcohol in a public place to fail to desist upon being required to do so by a Police Constable.

Where drinking in a public place is seen to be linked to anti-social behaviour, officers will enforce this local Byelaw.

Along with this enforcement, officers are also working with a number of partner agencies who work with persons who are vulnerable through homelessness and addiction issues.

This will ensure persons being dealt with can be signposted for appropriate support.

In addition, city centre based officers had a busy morning at Kings Buildings along with their colleagues from Road Policing.

During rush hour three drivers were spoken to in relation to #OpClosePass, and warnings were given to three drivers for speeding, one for not having an MOT and one driver was reported for having no insurance.

