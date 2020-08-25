Hibs’ centre-half Ryan Porteous has been named in this week’s SPFL team of the week following his outstanding performance against St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday.

The eleven players were selected by Craig Fowler, host of BBC Scotland’s View from the Terracing.

After missing much of last season due to injury, Porteous has started all five of Hibs games this season alongside Paul Hanlon in the centre of the defence which has yet to concede a goal from open play.

The team has kept clean sheets in last three games against Dundee United, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old was named in Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21 squad for next month’s UEFA Under-21 qualifier against Lithuania in Vilnius on September 8.

He has been capped ten times already at Under-21 level and was called up to the senior squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan in November 2019 but did not feature in either fixture.

