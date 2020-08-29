Tributes have poured in for former Hibs’ chairman Tom O’Malley who sadly passed away yesterday.

Tom, a much-respected former head teacher at St David’s RC High School in Dalkeith, served throughout the 1990s as a non-executive director.

Hibernian Historic Trust

When the club was relegated to the First Division for season 1998-99 he reluctantly agreed to ‘act as a bridge’ and become chairman to help guide the club back to the top flight, which was achieved in record fashion under manager Alex McLeish.

True to his word, he then resigned and returned to his place in the stands.

After retiring he was awarded the OBE for services to education,

Due to ill health he was unable to attend Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup final triumph, but Supporters’ Director Frank Dougan later took the trophy to his home.

Chairman Ronald J Gordon said: “Everyone at the club is saddened by the news. I didn’t ever have the pleasure of meeting Tom O’Malley, but those who knew him tell me he was devoted to the club and a real gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family and his friends.”

The Hibs’ Club tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tom O’Malley. We know many of you will have fond memories of Tom as a Hibs fan, a Hibs director and as a teacher.”

The Hibernian Historic Trust tweeted: “Everyone at the Trust is saddened to hear that Tom has passed away. Our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones at this difficult time. His memory marches on.”

A number of respected journalists also tweeted their condolences whilst numerous tributes .appeared on a dedicated thread on fans’ forum Hibs.Net.

Like this: Like Loading...