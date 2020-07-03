Anybody looking to start a new business, grow their existing company, relocate or keen to visit the area may be helped by a new website called Locate in Midlothian.



It focuses on Scotland’s fastest growing region and the aim is to put Midlothian on the map, harness inward investment and promote the area as a “great, green place to grow”.



There is a focus on tourism with visitors being encouraged to enjoy the area’s numerous attractions including landscape, history and heritage plus quality food and drink.



And the site has been launched as part of Midlothian’s Economic Growth Strategy which incorporates ambitious plans to support economic renewal by protecting jobs, preserving business and tackling the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.



Garry Clark, Development Manager for the Federation of Small Businesses in Midlothian, said the website is a timely initiative from Midlothian Council.



Lindsay Brown, Regional Manager NFU Scotland added: “Agriculture plays a significant part in the rural economy and the wider community it supports. The implementation of this Economic Growth Strategy post Covid-19 can only be a positive for Midlothian.”



