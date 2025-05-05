The new tap on tap off service on Edinburgh Trams will begin in two weeks’ time on 19 May.

The Flowbird system has now been tested alongside Lothian Buses to ensure it works properly.

Customers will be able to tap on with a contactless device or card using the Platform Validators – the machines at each tram stop. The difference is that the passenger must tap on and then tap off at the end of the journey.

The system has a daily capped rate whether the passenger uses a bus or a tram for their journey. The only requirement is that the same card is used on the day to ensure that the cap comes into effect.

In addition the card or device must only be used for an adult fare. If travelling with children then the tickets must be bought from a vending machine on the platform or using the Bus & Tram app.

In the same way as the contactless payments already accepted in the city by Lothian Buses, the new system calculates the cheapest fare based on the number of journeys made and then debits the card that the passenger used in the early hours of the following morning.

All concession card holders can continue to use them as before.

Sarah Singh, Head of Service Delivery, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the launch date for this new payment system, two weeks from today.

“The delivery of this project reflects months of hard work from colleagues across the business and Lothian Buses.”

Transport Convener for Edinburgh Council, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, said, “Integrating this new ToTo system across both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses is a significant milestone for our public transport network and I’m excited that we’re only a couple weeks away from launch. This will allow residents and visitors to travel more efficiently and at the best value with ticket prices automatically capped at the cheapest daily and weekly rate.

“Our excellent public transport services is the most inclusive form of travel; it provides an alternative to car use especially for people on lower incomes or with mobility issues. Our integrated public transport system is something we’re very proud of here in Edinburgh – compared with similar sized cities we are an example to be celebrated and followed. Low carbon travel is also a key element of our wider climate ambitions and I’m sure this development will encourage greater use.

“I’d like to thank colleagues at both organisations for their efforts, and as a regular user of both bus and tram, I look forward to testing out the new system myself. I’m proud of the Council’s influence in delivering this key step through its ownership status of the operating companies and via direct investment. We’re committed to keeping Edinburgh moving and delivering the best possible public transport services for all.”

Further information and FAQs about contactless payment can be found on a dedicated page on the Edinburgh Trams website, here.

