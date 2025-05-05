Motorists using the M8 eastbound this weekend should expect long delays and also consider alternative routes during major resurfacing works being carried out between Junctions 5 and 4A.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is set to resurface 1.25 kilometres of carriageway near Polkemmet Country Park.

The M8 eastbound between Junctions 5 and 4A will be restricted to a single lane 24 hours a day for four days, from the morning of Saturday 10 May until the evening of Tuesday 13 May.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “This section of the M8 eastbound is nearing the end of its serviceable life and it is essential that we replace the road surface now before it deteriorates.

“A 24-hour contraflow is necessary due to the depth of construction and to allow for sustainable construction techniques, including the recycling of hazardous material within the construction of the new road surface.

“Traffic modelling indicates estimated delays for eastbound traffic of over 45 minutes, so we’re warning road users to expect long delays and consider alternative routes.

“Those travelling east from the Glasgow area should consider the M80/M9 corridor as an alternative.

“We thank road users for their patience and understanding.”

A series of overnight carriageway closures will also be in place:

6 and 7 May : The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00 each night.

: The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00 each night. 8 May: The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00, with westbound lane closures also in place.

The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00, with westbound lane closures also in place. 9 May: The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 4A and 5 from 20:30 until 06:00, with a westbound road closure also in place from midnight.

The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 4A and 5 from 20:30 until 06:00, with a westbound road closure also in place from midnight. 10 to 13 May: A contraflow will be in operation 24 hours a day between Junctions 4A and 5, with eastbound traffic restricted to a single lane. Two lanes will remain open westbound.

A contraflow will be in operation 24 hours a day between Junctions 4A and 5, with eastbound traffic restricted to a single lane. Two lanes will remain open westbound. 13, 14, 15 and 16 May: The eastbound M8 will be closed between Junctions 5 and 4A from 20:30 until 06:00 each night.

To allow the contraflow to be set up and removed, overnight eastbound lane closures will also be in place on the nights of 8 and 9 May, and westbound traffic will run on the hard shoulder on the night of 13 May.

During carriageway closures, a signed diversion route will be in place between M8 Junctions 4A and 5, via the B7066 and B7057.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot

