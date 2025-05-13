Celebrating the 75th anniversary of C.S. Lewis’ classic novel, the magic of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to life in this West End smash-hit production.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The show runs 13th – 17th May at the Festival Theatre.

Kerry Black and Duncan Henley-Washford are pictured with Aslan and the puppeteers are Rhodri Watkins, Andrew Davison and Molly Francis.

Tickets here.



Capital Theatres – The majestic Aslan prowls at the Festival Theatre ahead of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe opening night tonight. The show runs at the Festival Theatre 13th – 17th May Pic Greg Macvean 13/05/2025

