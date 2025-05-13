When The City of Edinburgh Council set up the Low Emission Zone in June 2024, a number of council-owned vehicles did not comply with the new regulations.

The 41 vehicles, which amounted to 3.5% of the council fleet, and which for example included buses fitted with special lifts for those in wheelchairs, had to be replaced with hired vehicles.

The council now says that replacement vehicles have been ordered to replace all 41, but that the specialist nature of the vehicles meant that it would take a longer time to obtain delivery as they were made to order.

The council has managed to replace 32 of the vehicles with only 9 left which are still on hire.

In addition to this group there are 22 other vehicles which do not comply with the LEZ requirements, but which do not require to access the city centre. The Transport Convener said this morning that it is the council’s intention to make their entire fleet compliant within the financial year.

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, Transport and Environment Convener, said:”Later on this year, I’ll be pleased to report that The City of Edinburgh Council’s entire fleet is compliant with the LEZ.”

The council was asked to supply the cost of hiring vehicles to comply with the LEZ restrictions during the last year. The total cost for the period from 1 August 2024 to date is £308,232.

The LEZ came into effect on 1 June 2024.

Enforcement of the LEZ in Edinburgh began in June 2024 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

