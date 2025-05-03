Liam Fox admitted that the last week had been a difficult one for the club but the players still secured three valuable points in a 3-1 come-from-behind victory at Ross County in the William Hill Premiership.

Skipper Lawrence Shankland (pictured) netted twice in 18 minutes either side of the half-time break and Alan Forrest added a third eight minutes from the end of regular time as the Jambos recovered from the loss of an early goal.

Ronan Hale shocked the travelling support in the crowd of 4,181 at the Global Energy Stadium with his opener after 26 minutes, a goal set up by Nohan Kenneh.

It was Beni Baningime who laid on Shankland’s leveller after 40 minutes and Kenneth Vargas was involved in the second and go-ahead goal after 58 minutes.

Forrest made sure following a pass from Shankland after 82 minutes following a mistake by The Staggies and interim manager Fox commented: “There is a natural disappointment when County scored, but we asked them to be brave and pass the ball. That can be difficult, but I am delighted with the response.”

Fox revealed to BBC Sport Scotland that the squad worked on the structure of the team in training in midweek and also in the creation of chances and he added: “Lawrence Shankland will score goals wherever he plays.”

Ross County manager, Don Cowie, said losing the goal just before the break was a blow, but County conceded what he termed “a poor goal” and then made a mistake and were punished.

He added: “There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to get ready for a massive game next week.”

Ross County travel to play St Johnstone next Saturday while Hearts entertain Motherwell (15.00) who made sure of top flight football next season by beating Dundee 2-1 on Tayside, despite being down to ten men.

John Koutroumbis was red carded with ten minutes of normal time left as the Fir Park side recovered from being a goal down through Antonio Portales after 31 minutes.

Tom Sparrow levelled after 59 minutes and Tawanda Maswanhise scored the winner one minute into injury time with a header at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.

Motherwell have 45 points and top the relegation group with Hearts two points adrift and Kilmarnock on 41. They beat St Johnstone 2-0 in Perth and are at home to Dundee next Saturday. Dundee are four points adrift of the Rugby Park side while Ross County, who are at St Johnstone next Saturday, have 35 points and St Johnstone prop up the table on 29.

