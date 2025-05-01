The Equality and Human Rights Commission has issued the following guidance –

“Under the Act:

A ‘woman’ is a biological woman or girl (a person born female).

A ‘man’ is a biological man or boy (a person born male).”

As a gender-affected sport, the Scottish FA board has determined that from the start of season 2025/26 only biological females will be permitted to play in competitive girls’ and women’s football which is governed by the Scottish FA.

Under the Scottish FA Player Journey, players move to competitive football at Under-13 level.

The Scottish FA will provide guidance on the implementation of the updated policy, including appropriate participation opportunities for transgender people, ahead of the policy taking effect from the start of the new season.

In the meantime, the Scottish FA will consult with relevant stakeholders to ensure consistent application of the updated policy.

