Following the recent Supreme Court judgment that ‘sex’ means biological sex for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010, the Scottish FA will update its policy on gender participation in domestic football to reflect this outcome.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has issued the following guidance –
“Under the Act:
A ‘woman’ is a biological woman or girl (a person born female).
A ‘man’ is a biological man or boy (a person born male).”
As a gender-affected sport, the Scottish FA board has determined that from the start of season 2025/26 only biological females will be permitted to play in competitive girls’ and women’s football which is governed by the Scottish FA.
Under the Scottish FA Player Journey, players move to competitive football at Under-13 level.
The Scottish FA will provide guidance on the implementation of the updated policy, including appropriate participation opportunities for transgender people, ahead of the policy taking effect from the start of the new season.
In the meantime, the Scottish FA will consult with relevant stakeholders to ensure consistent application of the updated policy.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.