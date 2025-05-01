Hibernian Women welcomed Motherwell to a very sunny Meadowbank last night for the first of their final five ScottishPower Women’s Premier League split fixtures.

First half goals from Kathleen McGovern and Kirsten Reilly extended Hibs lead at the top of the table to three points.

Head coach Grant Scott said: “It was a difficult game, I think we done well to come through that with another clean sheet.

“It was feisty and physical. Motherwell also played some nice, direct football at times. It wasn’t without some scares and that’s credit to Motherwell. It was a good game tonight.

“A lot of players left a lot out on the pitch there tonight, but I’m delighted to get through it. It was a tough one and we’ve come away with the win, which is great.

“Kathleen has scored so many goals for us now, she’s entitled to miss a few. She’ll be frustrated with herself, I know what she’s like.

“She’s in the right spot and the right places, and the girls linking up with her have been good today too.”

Next up for Scott’s side is a trip across the capital to face city rivals Hearts.

The Edinburgh Derby at Oriam on Sunday gives the Hibees another chance to put points on the table heading into a vital four-game stretch to finish off the league season.

“I said it before the last game to their manager and staff. I don’t think either team has played particularly well in any of the matches apart from the first one at Easter Road. Hearts did very well on that night. F

“For us, we’ve just got to hope that we turn up and give a better performance than we’ve done before.

“We’ve got a target on our back right now because of the position we are in the league. We’re accepting of that. It’s just something else we’ve got to deal with.

“It’s a tough game, but we need to go in with a positive belief that we can win.”

