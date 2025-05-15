Police are seeking the help of the public to trace a 55-year-old man reported missing in Edinburgh.

John Patterson was reported missing around 11.30am on Thursday, 15 May, from the Harewood Crescent area.

He is described as around white, 5ft 9ins, of average build with short, grey hair and stubble.

Inspector Grant McCulloch, Craigmillar Police Office, said: “Concerns are growing for John’s welfare and we are keen to trace him.

“It is important that we make sure John is safe and well and I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“Please call us on 101, if you can help, quoting reference number 1641 of Thursday, 15 May, 2025.”

