Café Calton will open next month as an all day venue enjoying some of the best views in the capital.

Coffee will be brewed early for the morning walkers and a range of snacks and meals will be on offer during the day until small plates and a glass of wine at sunset bring service to a close.

The curated menu will feature Scottish flavours with fresh dishes to suit everyone. And as an added bonus takeaway options will also be available to enjoy al fresco.

The café will have an outdoor terrace for up to 40 guests as well as the inside where there is room for up to 35 diners. The newly refurbished elegant interior will reflect the natural beauty and the neoclassical architecture of the surroundings. The café sits next to Collective where the artworks on show change regularly.

Stefano Pieraccini, Managing Director of The Rocca Group which counts The Broughton and The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews in its portfolio, said: “Cafe Calton is about more than just food and drink – it’s about celebrating this city. We wanted to create a space where Edinburgh’s past and present come together, where the views are matched by the atmosphere, the service, and the menu. Whether you’re joining us after a walk or meeting friends for lunch or evening bites, we want you to feel part of something very special.”

In addition to its food and drink offering, Cafe Calton will host a series of small-scale cultural events, including collaborations with neighbouring institutions like Collective. The venue will also offer private events and look to engage the local community through wellness initiatives such as running clubs and outdoor gatherings – embedding itself as a go-to spot on the hill.

Sorcha Carey, Director of Collective said: “We are so excited to welcome Cafe Calton to our special site in the City Observatory complex. As a contemporary art gallery, we bring new creative perspectives to the city of Edinburgh. This new addition brings another layer to the Collective experience – inviting visitors to not only engage with world-class art but also to gather, share and experience food and drink in an extraordinary setting.”

Cafe Calton will create 20 new jobs for the city with the new opening. Sign up for first access and to keep to to date with the opening at www.cafecalton.com

