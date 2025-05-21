They say the best things come in threes and so far as Midlothian man Garry Jones is concerned that will include marathons completed back-to-back this weekend.

On Friday, 23 May, at 5pm Garry, 50, will set out of his massive endurance effort covering 78.6 consecutive miles.

And it is all being done in memory of his late sister-in-law, Michelle Connor, to mark the third anniversary of her passing on account of breast cancer and to raise funds for a memorial bench she always wanted to see place outside Bonnyrigg Health Centre.

And with Garry earning his living as a driver on the rail network it could be said that training has long been part of his life! Sorry….

“I’ve ran a few Edinburgh marathons but after a few wines back in January I decided I would try to surpass those efforts on the weekend of the official Edinburgh marathon.

“I’ll start off at 5pm in Bonnyrigg – Michelle worked as a home help in the town and was always in and out of the Health Centre for various reasons – and expect to complete my task around 1pm the following day at the home ground of Whitehall Welfare football club.”

Among those due to accompany Garry for part of the run is Michelle’s brother, Paul Sheerin.

Paul has just moved to Hearts as an assistant manager to Derek McInnes whom he worked alongside at Kilmarnock. Also, he is known for having scored for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their celebrated Scottish Cup victory over Celtic which spawned the ‘Super-Cally-Go-Ballistic-Celtic-are-attrocious” newspaper headline.

With two days remaining Garry has been pledged over £7,200 having set the target of raising £2,500 for the charity, Miles for Michelle.

Also set to benefit are the Make Seconds Count charity synonomous with Karen Henderson, a Midlothian patient champion for those with breast cancer which eventually claimed her own life.

Garry adds: “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of donations and those willing to run alongside me for spells. Interestingly many of those volunteers want to run at night!

“I am by no means any ultra marathon, athletic, ‘fitness freak’ but pushing myself to raise funds. Michelle spoke about having a bench installed here after her trips to the pharmacy during the covid pandemic. I feel now it’s only right to fulfil her wish. “

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/milesformichelle…

