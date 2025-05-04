Craig Halkett described the 3-1 victory over Ross County at Dingwall as “a massive win”.

The defender admitted to Hearts TV that it has been a tough week for everybody involved with the club and the 29-year-old added: “Everyone will be honest enough to say that the season has not been anywhere near what we had hoped.

“Today (Saturday) was an important win. We knew, coming up here (to Dingwall), it would not be easy. The boys have trained well all week and the boys dug in deep. We started well, found ourselves a goal behind. We showed great character, scored some goals and got three points.

“It was important. We had a good number of fans who came up and we put on a good performance and made sure we won the game.”

He admitted that not making the top six in the William Hill Premiership was disappointing and “hugely frustrating” for everyone, but added: “We want to finish the season as high as we can and look forward to next season.”

PICTURE: Craig Halkett (left) in training

