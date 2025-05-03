Edinburgh 24 Bath 39

This monumental fixture was made all the better for both teams as they fought for their first final in over ten years.

The two teams opened the game with good intensity, but Edinburgh did well to repel any Bath efforts. Bath seemed to lack accuracy for the first half and did not look like themselves in the early stages.

Edinburgh’s cup campaign ends with a defeat to Bath at home

Harry Paterson unfortunately exited the field early in the first half for a HIA, which he failed. This is concerning for Paterson as this will be his second head injury this season.

Cameron Redpath then luckily avoided ten minutes on the sidelines after a big hit on Hamish Watson in the fifth minute.

The first real scoring opportunity came from an excellent break by Ali Price who stormed past Russell. After an unlucky kick of the ball he failed to regather it.

Edinburgh had the chance to to put themselves in the lead just six minutes in but a lapse in concentration for Thompson meant the ball hit the right-hand side post and went out for a Bath 22m drop out.

An unusual, dropped ball from Jamie Ritchie allowed Bath to set themselves up in the corner. One lineout, one phase, and Sam Underhill barrelled over for the opening score.

Russell attempted to float the ball wide, but it was intercepted and eventually lead to a yellow card for inform winger Will Muir – leaving his side with 14 men for the next ten minutes.

Pressure through Goosen and then a nice kick into the Bath 22 meant Russell incorrectly struck a clearance kick. Bath switched off for a second and Edinburgh didn’t need a second invitation. They took the quick lineout and a couple two on ones put substitute Tuipulotu in bring it to seven points each.

Only twenty minutes in the momentum had not quite settled yet with some impressive attacking awareness by the Edinburgh backs and dominate scrummaging from the Bath pack. It was a matter of who could keep the other out for the longest at this point.

With Bath dominating possession and territory, they were able to pin Edinburgh on their line with Edinburgh initially holding strong. Some big carries by Bath, however, led to hooker Tom Dunn smashing his way over. Bath now had control on the pitch and the scoreboard.

Edinburgh’s heads were not down though, as Bath gave up another unnecessary penalty, no cards this time, but Thompson did convert for another three points.

It was a balanced opening exchange, with inaccuracy being Bath’s downfall and missed opportunities from Edinburgh. In the end though Finn Russell and his side edged out the home team with a try and some excellent control across the pitch.

HT: EDINBURGH 10 – 12 BATH

Bath continued to cause themselves problems as just 3 minutes into the second half De Glanville slapped the ball down during a scoring opportunity for Darcy Graham. The fullback received Bath’s second yellow card and a penalty try was awarded for Edinburgh.

The Hive was erupting every chance they could, and it was no different upon the ref going against his on-field decision to deny Bath a try. This felt like the wind had been taken out of Bath’s sails slightly as they had another chance in the same spot, but Edinburgh held strong once more.

Bath quickly patched themselves up though and the third time was the charm; Bath finally got something for their efforts. A strong driving maul got Dunn his second of the match and pull Bath in front.

Bath was magnetised to the top left corner, after a few phases Barbeary managed to spin his way over the line, putting a big hole in Edinburgh’s chances of finding their way back into the game.

Bath opted for the posts instead of the corner only once following another unsuccessful attempt at the line. Finn Russell twisted the knife further as he scored another three points.

Edinburgh continued to show they will not sit down as some electric phases led to Thompson spotting a gap to dart through. Price was waiting on his shoulder and was able to wrestle it down even after being met with a strong resistance.

The intensity of the game skyrocketed in the final 15 minutes with both teams fighting for everything. A big cause of that was Bath’s bench coming on and making an instant impact. An obvious one of note being Alfie Barbeary, whose work rate was incredible, chasing kicks, making big hits, breaking the gain line constantly.

It wasn’t long before Edinburgh found themselves defending on their line again and just as they did all game they defended with pride. However, it was not enough, after several phases replacement hooker Niall Annett burrowed over beside the posts.

Will Muir showed the Hive why he is on form as he galloped down the left side touchline only to be stopped at the try line and give a one-handed offload to Guy Pepper who dived over.

Bath had shut the game down long before this, but their final try was the cherry on top that broke Edinburgh fans hearts at home once again.

Paddy Harrison nearly picked up a consolation try in the dying embers of the game, but he was unfortunately caught in touch. Nothing more coming from Edinburgh for the remainder of the time.

FT: EDINBURGH 24-39 BATH

MOTM: Sam Underhill

Yellow Cards:

Edinburgh –

Bath – W.Muir (14”), T.De Glanville (43”)

Scoring timeline (Edinburgh first): 0-7, 7-7, 7-12, 10-12,17-12, 17-19, 17-24, 17-27, 24-27, 24-34, 24-39, FT

Attendance: 7,989

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Edinburgh – P.Schoemann(B.Venter 53”), E.Ashman(P.Harrison 55” ), D.Rae(J.Sebastian 43”), S.Skinner(M.Sykes 60”), G.Gilchrist (C), J.Ritchie, H.Watson(B.Muncaster 61”), M.Bradbury, A.Price(C.Shiel 76”), R.Thompson, H.Paterson (M.Tuipulotu 3”), J.Lang (B.healy 79”), M.Currie, D.Graham, W.Goosen

Bath – B.Obano(Thomas du Toit 48”), T.Dunn(N.Annett 57”), W.Stuart(A.Griffin 66”), Q.Roux(A.Barbeary 48”), C.Ewels (R.Molony 63”), G.Pepper, S.Underhill, M.Reid(T.Hill 48”), B.Spencer (Louis Schreuder 76”) (C), F.Russell, W.Muir, W.Butt, C.Redpath, J.Cokanasiga(Ciaran Donoghue 70”), T.De Glanville

Like this: Like Loading...