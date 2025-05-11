There’s something utterly delightful about watching a master at work, especially when that master is promising to simplify their craft for those of us whose culinary achievements typically peak at not burning the toast.

So, when the Social Bitches invited me to meet Chef Alberto – sous chef at the Balmoral, no less – I initially suspected I’d been summoned for my knife skills rather than my sparkling wit. They’re not exactly known for their kitchen prowess, and I’ve often found myself playing resident chef in their lovely kitchen. But this afternoon promised something different.

Chef Alberto, with 20 years of Michelin-starred experience under his belt, has launched a new website aimed at bringing professional culinary techniques into home kitchens across Edinburgh and beyond. Originally from the foothills of the Italian Alps, Alberto’s culinary journey began on his grandfather’s farm, where meals weren’t just sustenance but celebrations – vibrant gatherings centred around authentic, homemade Italian food. Those early experiences provided the foundation for what would become an illustrious career, and now, they’re inspiring his latest venture.



Rather than putting us all to work, Alberto was content to demonstrate every simple step involved in creating his masterpiece: a Caramelised Onion Tart that apparently became so popular when he put it on the menu that he “couldn’t take it off the menu anymore.” I watched, slightly mesmerised, as he slowly caramelised thick slices of onions in butter and oil, added fresh thyme, and prepared a maple syrup caramel that was spooned lovingly over the onions before topping with puff pastry. A mere 12 minutes in the oven, and while we waited, he created a heavenly goat cheese fondue using Elrik cheese, a splash of double cream, and a little heat.



The result? A starter that “awakes the palate and builds anticipation” as Alberto poetically puts it. We paired it with two Pinot Gris – one from New Zealand, and one from Austria – and a cheeky Lidl Reisling, creating the perfect afternoon of exceptional food shared among friends both old and new.



I’m already planning to recreate this dish when entertaining friends of my 88-year-old Mum, who’s living at home with dementia. Their last attempt to take her out for Christmas lunch ended with a fainting spell, vomiting, and an unwelcome visit to A&E. Cooking at home seems infinitely preferable, and Alberto’s onion tart feels like the perfect way to thank them for their kindness and support.



For those wondering if you too can create this deceptively simple showstopper, the answer is an emphatic yes. Alberto’s website (chefalbertoatelier.com) offers the complete recipe, along with others designed to bring Michelin-quality dishes to your dining table. Because as Chef Alberto clearly believes – and I’m rapidly coming around to the idea myself – exceptional food shouldn’t be confined to luxury hotels. Sometimes the most memorable meals happen right in your own kitchen.





