An area of forest at Fauldhouse was still ablaze at midnight on Saturday, twelve hours after it first took hold.

On Saturday SFRS confirmed that fifty firefighters on the ground and a crew in a helicopter were fighting the wildfire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) advised on 6 May that there was “a very high to extreme risk of wildfire is in place across areas of Scotland from tomorrow until Monday, 12 May”.



In advance of this incident SFRS warned that “wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities”.



SFRS Wildfire Lead Michael Humphreys said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.



“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.



“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.



“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.



“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance at fires in the Lanrigg Road, Fauldhouse, near Whitburn.

“There have been no reports of any injuries, however, as a precaution, officers are advising local residents in the Heartlands, Armadale and Whitburn areas to keep their windows and doors closed as they deal with this incident.

“Police were called to the scene around 12.30pm today, Saturday, 10 May 2025.

“Please avoid the scene whilst emergency services are dealing with the incident.”

Photo Craig Duncan





