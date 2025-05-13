Liam Fox eyed the visit of St Johnstone to Tynecastle (19.45) and said: “My remit is the game (on Wednesday) and to make sure that the players are prepared.”

The interim boss reiterated that he had had enjoyed the period in charge since he took over from Neil Critchley following the 1-0 home defeat by Dundee, chalking up wins over Ross County (3-1) and Motherwell (3-0).

The former Tynecastle B team coach (pictured) added: “We’ve picked up a couple of good results and we hope for another good performance (against St Johnstone) and, hopefully, win another game.

“That is my focus and that takes up enough of my time and enough of my focus.”

Fox believes he can add value to “anybody” taking over at Tynecastle and said: “Football is all about opportunities and I feel I have tried to do the job if it was mine.

“I have tried to be up-front and honest and, hopefully, we have seen an improvement. We have picked up some good results. My job is concentrate on tomorrow (Wednesday).”

St Johnstone prop up the 12-strong William Hill Premiership table with 32 points, but with a welcome 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Ross County has boosting their hopes of survival.

Hearts are seventh in the table with 46 points. The Jambos have scored 49 goals and let in 46 while the Perth club have scored 37 and shipped 64, the second worst tally after Dundee.

Fox is looking forward to the game and said: “I have enjoyed working with the players. The last couple of days have been really good and we need to keep building, putting on good performances, and playing, what I see, as good attacking football.

“We are up against a team who are fighting for the lives and in any game of football you have to earn the right to win.”

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who missed Saturday’s win over Motherwell, again misses out with shoulder trouble and back-up Zander Clark will be on the bench, but Kenneth Vargas, who came off with a knock on Saturday, will miss out this time.

Like this: Like Loading...