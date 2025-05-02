A weekend of events to mark the 40th anniversary of Fife Flyers’ British Championship win at Wembley is under way.

The highlight is a reunion of the 1985 team at a special show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, May 2 for a night of memories and stories from the dressing-room.

It is the single biggest hockey event staged in Fife for many years, and the last remaining tickets are available from the box office or at https://www.onfife.com/event/fife-flyers-1985-british-championship-40th-anniversary-event-ra23/

The players who triumphed at Wembley will be reunited on stage with Canadian stars Ron Plumb, Danny Brown and Dave Stoyanovich who are in town ahead of the big show which promises to be packed with laughter and emotion.

All proceed from the events go to CHAS – Flyers’ official charity partner – and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Also an exhibition celebrating one of the greatest teams in Fife Flyers’ history has opened at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

It celebrates one of the greatest moments in the club’s near 90-year history and the exhibition runs until June 8 and is free to view.

It is packed with memorabilia donated by players and fans that will spark recollections of great days from the past.

On display are old team jerseys and jackets, as well as the watches the players received instead of medals at that 1985 triumph at Wembley Arena in London. There are also archive videos which show clips from landmark games that season.

The exhibition has an informal opening on Saturday morning with Provost Jim Leishman attending, but fans are welcome to view it at any time.

It was curated by Alan Westwater, Flyers’ former programme editor, and lifelong fan. He is part of the team at the helm of the celebrations which also includes John Ross, Iain Anderson and Joe Rowbotham, former assistant team manager of the Wembley team, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press.

EXHIBITION: part of the display at Kirkcaldy Galleries. Supplied by the organising group

LEGENDS: Danny Brown (left), Ron Plumb (centre) and Dave Stoyanovich

