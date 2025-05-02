Lochview Court at Dumbiedykes – lifts still out of order

Jim Slaven of the Dumbiedykes Working Group has written an open letter to the Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Paul Lawrence, about the lifts in the high rise buildings in Dumbiedykes which are still NOT WORKING.

Incredibly one has been broken down since last July. Residents warned the council that having only one working lift would only lead to the other being overused and risk it breaking down.

Elderly residents are unable to leave their homes and while residents are helping each other the assistance from the council is woeful, with no timescales or plans for repairing the lifts.

A residents meeting was held on Monday evening and it was agreed then that a letter would sent to the CEO at the council.

Mr Slaven writes in the open letter: “While many residents in Lochview Court are Council tenants, others are renting from private landlords. One landlord was told, in writing, as far back as 30th October 2023 that the Council vote to replace the lifts in Dumbiedykes high rise was from that date legally binding. As the period to appeal had expired. The letter also states “I’ll write to you again in the next few weeks with details about the programme of works and the next steps.”

“If a legally binding decision was taken by Edinburgh Council 18 months ago why has the work to replace the lifts not commenced?”

The letter addresses many aspects of living right next to The Scottish Parliament while being an area which is ignored by the council. The council’s sale of buildings nearby such as St Anne’s in Cowgate and the lease of the South Bridge Resource Centre to the Fringe Society for a peppercorn rent all come in for criticism.

Read the full letter here.

This is not simply one-sided criticism of the council – although there is a lot of that in the letter – it is also a repeat of the offer to help with citizens getting together to take action – rather than just telling the council what it is getting so wrong.

Pitch to Plate

Everyone is invited to next week’s Pitch to Plate: Multicultural Meal 2025, hosted by the Hibernian Community Foundation in partnership with Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society SABS.



This special gathering offers a warm, homemade meal while fostering compassion, community, and a sense of belonging — especially for New Scots and vulnerable families facing hardship. In the spirit of unity and shared humanity, your presence and support can make a real difference.



Taking place during the organisation’s anniversary week, this event is a meaningful opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together, celebrate shared values, and support those in need. A spokesperson said: “If you know anyone who may benefit, please do encourage them to come along. All are welcome.”

· Date: Tuesday, 6 May 2025

· Time: 6pm – 8pm (Doors open at 5.50pm)

· Address: Hibernian Community Foundation, The Famous Five Stand, Easter Road Stadium, EH7 5QG

Bellfield Porty

The crowdfunder for Bellfield Porty’s Big Build has raised £162,515. This will help to raise more finance and will also count towards the improvements planned for the community building.

Around 30,000 people visit during one year, but the realisation was that so much more could happen at Bellfield if they had more usable space. They plan to remove the Celebration Foyer, the ground floor pews and dais and move the pulpit. The ground floor will be levelled and resurfaced and two new kitchens and toilets will be created. An upper floor is in the plans and proposals to repair the stained glass windows and install secondary glazing.

Keep up to date with their news on Facebook.

Edinburgh World Heritage Event.

Edinburgh World Heritage (EWH) are holding a panel discussion on 8 May at 6pm in Riddle’s Court at 322 Lawnmarket.

This is being held to mark World Heritage Day and will deal with the thorny issue of tourism – again.

How does the delight in working in such an historic and magical location marry with the crowds blocking pavements, myriad accents and languages to understand and assist, and extra effort to keep calm and smiling when you are asked for the 40th time that day “how do you get to the Castle?”



Join Hazel Johnson, Director of the Built Environment Forum Scotland and Edinburgh World Heritage Trustee, as she poses questions to a panel from local organisations. Julie Trevisan-Hunter is the Marketing Director for The Scotch Whisky Experience based up by the Castle which was created when 19 individual Scotch whisky companies jointly invested money towards showcasing the Scotch whisky industry to international visitors.

Keira Brown, Communications and Community Manager (and acting Director) of Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust is on the panel. Since being the first designated City of Literature, the Trust’s goal is to build a strong literary community in Edinburgh, and Scotland, where literature is valued, and internationally connect to global literature communities. Based halfway down the Royal Mile within the iconic John Knox House, is it an ivory tower or a beacon of inspiration?

And what of the New Town? Tommy Zyw, Director at The Scottish Gallery, from the Georgian side will aim to put his side of the story – is it far enough from the Festival footfall, but still in town enough for spontaneous visitors? The clientele may be different, but is the connection to the streets outside a different feeling to those in the Old Town? Is our city working for those working in it? Does it fulfil, does it spark joy or frustration and irritation as a place to work and live?

Buy tickets here.

Birthlink Thrift Shop has moved

The new Birthlink Thrift Shop has closed at Lochrin Buildings – but opened at 43 Bruntsfield Place for “all your thrifting needs”. The final window display was a sight to behold – with a nod to the window which manager Neil created with 1,000 paper cranes here is a display featuring keys – and the charity has now set up in the new premises.

Without getting all 'art' on ya, There's a fair bit of meaning here. The eagle-eyed will notice the obvious reference to my first installation of 1000 cranes. the keys represent the future & the unlocking the thrift shops potential in the form of our new shopAlso, had about 700 keys kickin around🤷 — Birthlink Thrift Shops (@birthlinkthrift.bsky.social) 2025-02-28T12:42:24.848Z

