Some 24 teams took to the ice at Curl Edinburgh to contest the Edinburgh International Curlers Gathering

The competition returned after a gap of six years and the demand for places from international teams was high, with eight teams from North America, nine from Europe and seven from Scotland.

After the initial phase of 3×6 end games teams were ranked 1 to 24 and redrawn into six new divisions, for three more six-end games.

On the concluding day each division was undecided until all games were played.

Each of the six division winners were presented with crystal glasses, etched with the competition name and year as a momento plus extra prizes.

The tradition of presenting a friendship quaich to one team was continued in memory of Penicuik CC member Ronnie Hope who passed away on 2022, and was a great supporter of the Gathering and a friend to many of the competing teams.

Team Game of Stones carried Capital hopes and finished runners-up

The new Gathering Quaich went across the Atlantic with winners Denver

The Friendship Quaich in memory of Penicuik curler Ronnie Hope was awarded to Czechia rink Curling Brno Legia

The Czechia team Curling Brno Legia were presented with the quaich.

Team Denver from USA was the overall winner, topping Division One. They were presented with the new Gathering Quaich, which will be engraved with their team name.

They received engraved mini curling stones, engraved glasses, plus a selection of Moonwake Beer from the sponsors.

The Edinburgh team, Game of Stones, finished in second place and also received Moonwake Beer.

The event also proved a major social occasion with a dinner and ceilidh held in the Watsonian pavilion at Myreside during which auction lots included a jacket and broom from Bruce Mouat donated before flying out to Canada where and his rink excelled by winning the world championship.

All told £700 was raised and will go to hosting future gatherings along with a further £1043 from various sources.

Like this: Like Loading...