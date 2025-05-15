Vyshyvanka Day

On Saturday the University of Edinburgh Ukrainian Society will be holding a Vyshyvanka Day event on Salisbury Crags.

The Society plan to hold aloft the biggest Ukrainian flag in Europe on Salisbury Crags.

After a meet up at The Scottish Parliament when many people will be needed to hoist the flag on the Crags, the Society will move to the Crags for a photo call around noon. They will then sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

The National Library is 100

The National Library of Scotland is 100 years old this year. They want to take their Outwith programme on the road to enable people to connect with their heritage in their own communities.

To do that they need some funding. If you can help then there is a donations page here.

The programme will take some of Scotland’s most extraordinary treasures to communities across the country. From Burns’ handwritten manuscripts, to the archives of our celebrated authors, being in the presence of these remarkable pieces of history is a powerful and unforgettable experience.

Val McDermid, celebrated author and Centenary Champion, said: “There’s a very real thrill that comes with encountering an original document, whether it’s Mary, Queen of Scots’ last letter, or the draft of a favourite poem where we can see the choices the writer made. These collections carry such power, and are real treats to see!”

National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, 30 January 2025.



The National Library of Scotland today announced plans to mark its 100th birthday.



National Librarian Amina Shah unveiled a range of activities taking place throughout the year including the major centenary exhibition, ‘Dear Library’, plans to take treasured items to audiences outside the Library for the first time in a generation and a nationwide campaign in support of libraries.



Pic caption: National Librarian Amina Shah (2nd right) was joined by Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, National Library Chair, Sir Drummond Bone and authors and Centenary Champions Damian Barr and Val McDermid at the unveiling of the National Library Centenary Programme.



PHOTO Neil Hanna





Customs House

Custom House in Leith has a secure future thanks to a partnership between Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) and Leith Civic Trust.

The proposal is to create a town square for the 21st Century, a community space with Scotland’s first fully digital museum, all intended to celebrate Leith’s unique culture and heritage.

SHBT will now adopt the Leith Civic Trust as the future operator of the museum, marking a new chapter for the trust which has worked for the last two decades and more to champion Leith’s history. The cooperation will mean that SHBT will offer support to the trust in growing its membership and recruiting new trustees.

Tracy Gilbert MP for Edinburgh North and Leith said:”One of my very first visits as an MP was to Leith Custom House, and even then, I was amazed by the dedication of the team to securing Custom House as a community anchor. The launch of the partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to working with local businesses and residents. I congratulate the whole team on their success so far and look forward to working with them to deliver their ambitious vision.”

Ben Macpherson, MSP for Leith, attended the event last Friday and said: “It is great to see this progress, and further collaboration, towards realising the potential of the Customs House as an even better space for the people of Leith to use and enjoy, and for visitors to come and check out too. The plans are exciting and the momentum is building, with more partners getting involved and new potential avenues for funding emerging. I pay tribute to everyone that’s been involved in the project – including those who saved the building for the community, and have been engaged for many years now – and I look forward to continuing to support the exciting vision that there is now for the Customs House, and believe that by working together we can all make this happen.”

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Liam has been to watch the witch – and you can read his four star review here.

It is only on for a limited run so he advises getting your tickets now.

