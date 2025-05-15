Barratt Homes East Scotland have introduced pupils at Rosehill High School in Wallyford to ways of improving their basic DIY skills.

The housebuilder, which is currently developing properties at nearby St Clements Brae, recently hosted a masterclass session led by members of the construction team. The session was aimed at S1 pupils with 20 individuals taking part.

According to recent insights from Halfords, younger generations – such as Gen Z – struggle to carry out basic household DIY tasks, often paying for them to be done externally instead of undertaking them themselves.

With this in mind, the masterclass session focused on household and gardening tasks such as how to change lightbulbs, using spirit level, basic pipework, bricklaying and how to sand, prep, paint and prime surfaces. The session ended with a Q&A with the Barratt Homes team for those interested in a career in construction.

Ross Thomson, Curriculum Leader for Science and Technology at Rosehill High School, said: “What a great experience Barratt Homes provided for our S1 pupils. Linking in with employers always provides a rich learning experience for pupils in a practical context. There was a great buzz around the session and our Rosehill S1 pupils did themselves proud. A huge thanks to the Barratt Homes team that visited us on the day who delivered such a good session.”

Alan Lyall, Construction Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “As a business, we’d like to extend our thanks to Rosehill High School for allowing us to trial our masterclass at the school. The feedback we have received from teachers, pupils and our own team has been very positive, and we hope the skills learned can be carried with the pupils throughout their lives – saving them money in the process!

“Wherever it can, Barratt looks to support the communities in which it builds and investing in schools is just one way the company is honouring this commitment. We look forward to rolling these sessions out further at other schools across the country.”

Rosehill High School is a local catchment school for Barratt Homes East Scotland’s St Clements development in Wallyford, which includes St Clements Brae. Three and four-bedroom homes start at £269,995.

For more information on Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in the East of Scotland, visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/scotland-east/

