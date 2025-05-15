A free talk at The Royal Scots Club will help those attending learn more about AI.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the way we live, work, and do business. From smart assistants to predictive analytics, the opportunities are vast — but so are the risks. On 27 May, local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech-curious professionals are invited to a free, thought-provoking event in Edinburgh that explores how AI can be a force for good — while also addressing real concerns around ethics, security, and unintended consequences.

Held at The Royal Scots Club, this engaging and jargon-free session aims to demystify AI for a broad audience, including business owners, consultants, and innovation leads. Attendees will gain insights into the practical applications of AI, along with strategies to navigate its challenges with confidence and clarity.

Lucy Batley, founder of Traction Industries, is a tech visionary with over 30 years’ experience in digital design. Having worked with global brands such as Audi, MaxMara, and Barclays, Lucy blends AI with innovation to tackle complex business challenges. A sought-after speaker and AI expert, she is a passionate advocate for using technology to empower people – not replace them.

Amanda Stewart, founder and CTO of Illuminate IT, supports SMEs and charities across Scotland to boost productivity, security, and tech confidence. Specialising in cloud solutions, cyber protection, and cost-effective IT systems, Amanda champions diversity in tech and works to make technology accessible, secure, and stress-free. She is a strong advocate for public awareness around data sharing and digital safety.

At The Royal Scots Club 29–31 Abercromby Place, EH3 6QE

Like this: Like Loading...