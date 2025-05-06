VE Day Concert tonight

Organised by The Royal British Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, a concert at Usher Hall on Tuesday evening follows last year’s Scotland Salutes: D-Day 80 concert.

Scotland Salutes: VE80, is Scotland’s National VE event, and it will take place on 6 May (two days before VE Day) at the Usher Hall. It promises to be a “musical extravaganza that will focus on telling the events that lead to victory in Europe. Bringing the stories of those who were there to life and culminating in an act of remembrance”.

Several Scottish Government ministers will take part in commemorations this week to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and honour those who served during the Second World War.

First Minister John Swinney will attend Scotland’s national commemorative concert, hosted by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland with support from the Scottish Government, at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will represent the Scottish Government at events in Glasgow and London, respectively. On Thursday, as people around Scotland remember those who liberated Europe, the First Minister will lead a Scottish Parliament debate and will then attend a further event in Perth at the weekend.

The First Minister said: “We owe a great debt of gratitude to all those who served our country throughout the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Were it not for the actions of the brave men and women who helped to liberate Europe 80 years ago, we might not enjoy the freedoms we take for granted today. This week and always, we remember them with pride and offer our heartfelt thanks.

“The commemorations are also an opportunity to emphasise our ongoing support for the Armed Forces and veterans community. Veterans and their families have much to offer their communities, that is why Scottish Government is highly supportive of the aims of the Armed Forces Covenant and the organisations that help our veterans.

“As people across the country mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, I will be thinking about my uncle Thomas Hunter who laid down his life in an act of bravery in 1945. It is important that current and future generations understand what happened during those dark years of war and remember the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”

Edinburgh by Numbers

This is a fascinating read for anyone interested in fact based figures.

One of the questions often posed is how many students there are in Edinburgh – and anyone who reads the publication can now find out – 73,045 at university with a further 27,000 at college here.

Four fifths of those between 16 and 64 are in employment – “which is the highest percentage of the eight main cities in UK”.

Spring Fair on Saturday

Eric Liddell Community is holding their Spring Fair and Plant Sale on Saturday 10 May, 2025 from 10.30 am – 3.30 pm

“Join us for a fun-filled day at our Annual Spring Fair & Plant Sale — a vibrant celebration of spring, community, and local creativity!

“What to Expect:

Craft Stalls

Plant Sale

Cakes

Pimm’s and Mocktail Stand

Raffle

Kids Activities

“Bring your friends, family, and neighbours — there’s something for everyone! We can’t wait to welcome you.

“If you have any cuttings of plants, flowers or vegetable seedlings, please consider donating them to The Eric Liddell Community for our Plant Stall.

“For further information, please contact Lynda at hayl@ericliddell.org“

Check on benefits – with an app

Around 80,000 people living in the capital live in poverty – and that number includes around 1 in 4 children who live here.

The council says that tackling inequality and preventing poverty remains one of the biggest challenges facing the capital and it has made a DIY calculator for benefits available online.

The calculator is called Entitled To, and a one-stop-shop for many other forms of financial support, Lightning Reach, has also been made available online.

Edinburgh households could be owed up to £80 million in unclaimed benefits and the council has rolled out the two new self-help tools to make it easier for people to check what they may be entitled to.

Council Leader Jane Meagher said: “It’s a worrying time for lots of people who are struggling with rising costs and we want to make sure that every household is claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. If you go online, you’ll find our DIY benefits calculator which makes it straightforward to check what you might be owed, so that you can then apply for support.

“Our efforts to tackle poverty in Edinburgh have put almost £24 million into the pockets of those who need it most, but around £80 million in benefits remains unclaimed. It’s my hope that this campaign will help to challenge the barriers – stigma, complexity and lack of awareness – that prevent people from accessing the support they should be getting. I urge everyone to check their cost-of-living support and to get in touch for more advice or support as needed.”

ELREC healthy cooking course begins next week

Click on the poster below to email ELREC about joining the healthy cooking course.

