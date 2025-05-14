A fire at the former Corstorphine Hospital which began early this morning is now under control according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson said that two fire appliances remain on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said earlier that “road closures were put in place due to the fire at the derelict property on Corstorphine Road which was reported around 8.25am on Wednesday.

“Emergency services were in attendance and Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road were all closed and St John’s Road was reduced to one lane heading east.”

Local residents were advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed, but the latest information is that the smoke in the area has now cleared.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said earlier: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Wednesday, 14 May, to reports of a building fire on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire affecting a derelict building.

“As a precaution, local residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by smoke.

“Road closures are currently in place on Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road.

“Crews remain in attendance.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Fire in the old Corstorphine Hospital grounds next to Edinburgh Zoo Picture Alan Simpson 14/5/2025

