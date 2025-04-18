Police investigating recent gang war activity in the central belt of Scotland have arrested and charged a further three people.

The arrests relate to drugs and firearms offences in Edinburgh.

Yesterday, Thursday, 17 April, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Crewe Road Gardens.

Two men, aged 61 and 41, and a 17-year-old female, were arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday, 19 April.

A number of weapons, including a firearm, and mobile phones were seized.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry, Specialist Crime Division, said: “I want to reassure the community that extensive enquiries are ongoing into this as part of our investigation into recent incidents in the East and West of the country.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area.

“If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

