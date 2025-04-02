More than 300 reported rapes involving children aged 15 and under were reported in just nine months last year.



Police Scotland data shows that 302 young people reported being raped between April and December, accounting for almost 15% of all serious sexual assaults reported during the period.



Scottish Conservative shadow minister for victims and community safety, Sharon Dowey MSP, described the scale of rapes and sexual assaults carried out on children as “truly sickening” and said they inflicted “life-long emotional scars”.



She said: “We owe it to vulnerable youngsters to ensure that predatory adults who ruin lives are punished appropriately and that no rapist escapes prison because of the SNP’s relentless weakening of the justice system, which includes their indefensible under-25s sentencing guidelines.



“SNP ministers cannot turn a blind eye to this issue and must provide Police Scotland with the resources they need to closely monitor predatory offenders in our communities to help keep young people safe.”



Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson, Liam McArthur, said: “There is major work still to be done to get justice for victims of sexual crimes. That is especially acute in the case of horrendous crimes being perpetrated against children and young people.



“One of the key factors will be to drive down court backlogs so that people do not fear their case will drag on for years.



“Police officers and staff work tirelessly to keep our communities safe but it’s clear that a lack of resources and the loss of valuable civilian expertise has had a significant impact. Victims must have confidence that their cases will be dealt with swiftly and sensitively.”

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children First, Scotland’s national children’s charity, said the “heartbreaking reality” is that the figures “only tell part of the story”.



She said: “We know that one in three children who are sexually abused don’t tell an adult at the time. Children need to know that when they speak out, they will get the help they need to recover and see justice is done.



“Children First introduced Scotland’s first Bairns Hoose to provide world-leading support to help children who have been abused and we welcome Police Scotland’s acknowledgement that Bairns Hoose provides the best support for recovery.



“Children can’t protect themselves. They need adults to look out for them.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson acknowledges children and young people under 16 are “potentially one of the most vulnerable communities that Police Scotland serve”.



In a deep dive analysis of rape and sexual crime, he said: “In 2019, the Scottish Child Interview Model (SCIM) for joint investigative interviews was introduced, which is a trauma informed, best practice model which seeks to secure best evidence for court processes and to inform assessment of risk to the child and other children.



“Children and young people are interviewed by officers and social workers that have the specialist training and knowledge for forensic interviewing of children and who can contribute to the ongoing support and aftercare of the child.”

ACC Johnson said work on 11 Bairns’ Hoose sites across Scotland got underway in January. They are designed to ensure children and young people who have been victims and witnesses of abuse or violence receive appropriate assessment, treatment and support from the moment they disclose abuse, or abuse is suspected or alleged.



He said: “The model connects services and Police Scotland, along with local partnerships, are building their Bairns’ Hooses to support our commitment to tacking rape and sexual crime in the best way for our children.”



The number of rapes overall have reached a record high accounting for almost 20% of all sex crimes. Data shows rapes involving female and male victims have surged with 2056 incidents reported between April and December, up 286 crimes compared to the previous year representing an increase of around 20%.



A force report says: “Recorded rape is at the highest level over the six year period and accounts for almost one fifth of overall sexual crime. Rape crimes continue to rise and recorded figures are at the highest level since comparable figures began.”



The majority of incidents involved a female victim with 70.2% of all rapes committed against women aged over 16 – a 41.8% increase from 1018 crimes in 2019/20 to 1,444 in 2024/25.



Data shows that incidents involving male victims over the age of 16 also reached record levels with 61 crimes being reported.



Police Scotland says this is “the highest volume of crimes recorded for this crime classification”, while the number of rapes involving girls aged 13-15 have also risen compared to the previous year.



Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Taylor said: “Rape and serious sexual crime remains under-reported and I want to assure victims of such crimes that they will be supported and listened to by specialist officers.



“We will always take a victim centred approach to all reports of sexual offences.



“Every report is thoroughly investigated, with sensitivity and professionalism, by specially trained liaison officers who will support victims and signpost to appropriate support.



“If someone doesn’t feel ready to report the crime to the police, the national self-referral protocol for victims of rape and sexual crime gives people access to appropriate support and healthcare services, as well as allowing for the collection of potential evidence. When people do feel ready to report we are here to listen and investigate every report.”





