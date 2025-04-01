Action is needed to help new build housing estates where pavements, playparks or basic infrastructure have not been completed years after residents moved in, a councillor has said.

Among the areas reported to have issues is the south of Edinburgh, where several new, expansive estates have been built on previously open land in recent years.

Now, Labour councillor James Dalgleish, the convener of the Planning Committee, has put forward a motion calling for the council to explore forcing developers to complete infrastructure works in a ‘timely manner’.

The motion reads: “The frustration of residents across Edinburgh who are living with unfinished aspects of newly constructed developments, such as roads, pavements and cycle routes is still evident.

“That work is not required to be complete such as infrastructure related to travel that can cause serious disruption to people’s daily lives in the vicinity of the development.

“There are active cases where disruption from uncompleted works has continued for several years after properties have been occupied in developments.”

Councillor Dalgleish said: “A number of residents across Edinburgh in new build homes have spoken to me about their frustration that despite moving into their new home several years ago, their street lighting, pavements and roads are still not complete.

“These delays cause serious disruption to people’s daily lives and builders have a responsibility to do these works promptly.

“I hope by passing this motion we can focus on how the Council can support home owners – and builders – to make sure that all essential infrastructure work is completed in a timely manner, and that residents know where to go when they need assistance.”

Ian Murray, the Labour MP for Edinburgh South, has run a petition for over three years calling for action on the issue, pulling in over 3,000 signatures.

He says that some blame lies with the Scottish Government, for overruling Edinburgh Council denials of permission to build new estates.

He said: “I’ve heard from countless residents forced to live with unfinished roads, pavements, playparks, and basic infrastructure. This is simply not acceptable.

“That’s why I’m pleased that Councillor James Dalgleish has listened to residents and is now taking this issue forward at the Council.

“James has worked constructively with me to push for change and to start holding developers to account. His motion to the Planning Committee is an important and welcome step towards greater transparency and enforcement at a local level.

“But let’s be clear — the responsibility doesn’t stop at the City Chambers. For too long, the Scottish Government has failed to act. It has allowed developers to run riot without proper oversight, leaving residents stuck in the middle.”

By Joseph Sullivan Local Democracy Reporter

