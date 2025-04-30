The motorcyclist who died following a collision between Lauder and Galashiels on Saturday, 26 April, 2025, has been named as Stuart Brandon Donald from Tranent.

The 26-year-old was involved in a crash with a Nissan X-Trail being driven on an unclassified road, known locally as Langshaw Road, around 3.45pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and reopened around 9.40pm.

Road Policing Sergeant Michael Shillington said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We continue to keep them updated while our enquiries continue.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the area at the time, and has not already spoken to us, to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2156 of 26 April.

