A 24-year-old man has been jailed following the death of a pedestrian in a crash in Stevenson Drive in Edinburgh in 2023.

Washe Manyatelo was sentenced to three years and seven months for death by dangerous driving at the High Court in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, 30 April, 2025.

He was also sentenced for a road traffic offence and a drugs offence having pled guilty at a previous hearing.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, 26 August, 2023, when a 70-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.

Road Policing Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “I hope this sentencing brings closure and some comfort for the family and friends of the woman who died.

“This kind of driving is not tolerated. Manyatelo showed complete disregard for the law and his reckless actions highlight the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the lasting impact it has on those involved.”

