Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old missing person Julia Gradecka.

The teenager is currently missing from Dalkeith where she was last seen on Friday 25th April 2025.

She is described as being about 5’9, medium build and has long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black hooded top, black leggings, black and white body warmer, black and white Converse trainers, and was carrying a black and white Adidas back pack.

She is known to frequent Glasgow, Paisley and North Lanarkshire areas as well as Midlothian, Edinburgh and Livingston.

Inspector Simpson from Dalkeith Police Station said “We would be grateful for any information about Julia’s whereabouts as we want to make sure she is safe. If Julia herself sees this appeal, I would ask that she contact us and/or her parents. Any information can be passed to the police via 101 and quoting incident number 3640 25th April.”

