Kihavah once more proved his versatility when scooping the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh.

Ridden by P J McDonald from Co. Wexford and trained by Adrian Keatley, he gamely held off Aimeric by a head.

Kihavah on the left holding off the opposition © 2025 Martin McAdam

Kihavah before the race © 2025 Martin McAdam

The smiling jockey, P J McDonald. said: “He’s super genuine and this time last week he was running in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr.

“He took me everywhere I wanted to go and credit must go to Adrian and his team.

“He’s got three wins over hurdles and that’s now six on the Flat. Last year was superb and he went so close for me when second in the Ebor.”

Winning jockey P J McDonald won the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh with number 3 Kihavah

Jim Goldie’s American Affair showed a devastating turn of foot to land the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Scottish Sprint Cup under Paul Mulrennan.

The 7/2 chance was switched round a wall of horses to power home three-quarters of a length ahead of JM Jungle.

“I think he’s a bit stronger this year and he can’t half quicken,” Goldie reported. “Paul was trapped on the rail and he had to come four wide but he got him out of trouble no problem.

“He was favourite for last year’s Ayr Gold Cup but he ran too free. I think he’s more of a five-furlong horse and has too much speed for the Ayr Gold Cup – we might even look at the Group 1 King Charles 111 Stakes at Royal Ascot over the minimum trip.”

Charlie Johnston-trained Thunder Wonder stormed home under Joe Fanning in the Livescore Bet Best Odds Daily Royal Mile Handicap.

“He ran well on his comeback at Southwell and built on that today,” Fanning said. “He’s quickened again when they came to us and won well in the end.”

Winning jockey P J McDonald won the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh with number 3 Kihavah

Gordon Brown This author does not have any more posts.

Like this: Like Loading...