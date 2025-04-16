Motorists heading to and from the Scottish Borders this summer should be aware of increased deployment of speed cameras including on the A7 road north of Galashiels which now has a 50mph limit.

Over the summer months the East Safety Camera Unit will be operating additional short term deployments of the mobile safety camera van on A708, St Mary’s Loch, Cappercleuch, Scottish Borders, where there is expected to be an increase in motorcycle and tourist traffic.

Police Scotland Safety Cameras aim is to reduce the number of people injured on our roads through targeted camera enforcement and improving driver and rider behaviour. Short term deployments allow the East Safety Camera Unit to respond to emerging issues for a period of one month.

The first short term deployment will commence on 19 April 2025, for a period of one month, with additional short term deployments taking place during the summer.

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Michael Grant “With the improved weather conditions, it can be tempting for motorists to exceed the speed limit and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable as they have no protective shield from the impact of a collision. Motorists should also be aware that the East Safety Camera Unit will be enforcing a 50mph speed limit which is being trialled by Scottish Borders Council on A708 Moffat to Selkirk, as well as the A7 north of Galashiels, the B6357 from the Carter Bar, and the A6088 from Kielder to Bonchester Bridge.”

Inspector Ross Drummond, Lothians & Scottish Borders Road Policing “I’m aware that many motorcyclists will be looking forward to exploring Scotland during the summer months and the A708 at St Mary’s Loch is part of a particularly popular route.

“With most motorcycle collisions caused by a loss of control, due to excessive speed for the road conditions or sudden braking, we encourage motorcyclists to ride at a safe speed within the limit so they are able to react to the road conditions.

“I would also encourage motorcyclists to ensure they wear appropriate protective clothing no matter how long their journey – if a collision does occur the right clothing and equipment can help prevent serious injuries and loss of life.

“I want every road user to have a safe summer in the Lothians & Scottish Borders and the short term deployment of the East Safety Camera Unit will help encourage all road users to travel at an appropriate speed and be aware of each other.”

