Sixteen runners (no riders) took part in the Musselburgh Racecourse Famous Corgi Derby on Saturday.

The race only took a third of a furlong – the course was 70 metres from end to end.

Tennis coach and former Strictly star, Judy Murray, (mother of Duncan), raised the starter’s flag to set the wee legs running.

The winner was four-year-old Juno from Portobello in an almost photo finish between three dogs. Coming close behind was number 8 Rodney the 2023 winner and third was number 3 Daisy.











The participants were:

The 2023 champ Rodney (8) owned by Matt Kendall and Nicole Whiteside

The 2022 champ Georgie Rumbles (11) is only four-years-old and owner Alison Rumbles

Musselburgh’s own Merlin (12) described as a shameless flirt by owners Sam Benson and Andrew Marks

Teddy (1) yellow

Toffee (2) brown

Rupert (3) orange

Sofie (4) light pink

Lola (5) coral

Daisy (6) hot pink

Chester Barkington (7) from Yorkshire red

Rodney (8) burgundy

Nash (9) has come from Gourock with Owner Thomas Wilson aqua blue

Belay (10) turquoise

Georgie Rumbles (11) royal blue

Merlin (12) navy blue

Pennybun (13) described by owner Xander Elliards as a “plump little mushroom” lime green

Juno (14) Army green

Graham (15) bottle green

Pippin (16) lilac

Georgie Scott (17) purple was a non-starter

Official starter Judy Murray was also on hand to send off the Mini Queen’s Cup at 1pm with young children competing on Happy Hoppers for Easter prizes.

The winner was Fia who was wearing pale pink colours.









