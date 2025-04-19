Sixteen runners (no riders) took part in the Musselburgh Racecourse Famous Corgi Derby on Saturday.
The race only took a third of a furlong – the course was 70 metres from end to end.
Tennis coach and former Strictly star, Judy Murray, (mother of Duncan), raised the starter’s flag to set the wee legs running.
The winner was four-year-old Juno from Portobello in an almost photo finish between three dogs. Coming close behind was number 8 Rodney the 2023 winner and third was number 3 Daisy.
The participants were:
The 2023 champ Rodney (8) owned by Matt Kendall and Nicole Whiteside
The 2022 champ Georgie Rumbles (11) is only four-years-old and owner Alison Rumbles
Musselburgh’s own Merlin (12) described as a shameless flirt by owners Sam Benson and Andrew Marks
Teddy (1) yellow
Toffee (2) brown
Rupert (3) orange
Sofie (4) light pink
Lola (5) coral
Daisy (6) hot pink
Chester Barkington (7) from Yorkshire red
Rodney (8) burgundy
Nash (9) has come from Gourock with Owner Thomas Wilson aqua blue
Belay (10) turquoise
Georgie Rumbles (11) royal blue
Merlin (12) navy blue
Pennybun (13) described by owner Xander Elliards as a “plump little mushroom” lime green
Juno (14) Army green
Graham (15) bottle green
Pippin (16) lilac
Georgie Scott (17) purple was a non-starter
Official starter Judy Murray was also on hand to send off the Mini Queen’s Cup at 1pm with young children competing on Happy Hoppers for Easter prizes.
The winner was Fia who was wearing pale pink colours.
