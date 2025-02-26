Hibs unbeaten run continued with a tremendous 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice tonight.

David Gray made one change to the starting XI that beat Celtic with Keiron Bowie replaced by Mykola Kuharevich.

Bowie was named amongst the substitutes.

United’s captain Ross Docherty missesdout after limping off against Motherwell and he was replaced by Luca Stepehnson in midfield.

Playing in their all white away strip Hibs had the first chance when Josh Campbell set up Martin Boyle but his effort was deflected from a corner.

Then at the other end Dundee United took the lead when Rocky Bushiri’s defensive header found Ross Graham and his volley deflected off Jack Iredale and looped into the net.

Moments later a long throw from lewis Miller was flicked on by Warren O’Hora and Kuharevich’s header was well saved.

Goal scorer Ross then saved his team when he got a toe onto Nicky Cadden’s cross with Boyle ready to pounce.

Boyle then fired over from the edge of the box as Hibs tried to get back on level terms.

That happened in the 17th minute when Kuharevich headed home a Cadden corner to the delight of the 1,900 travelling supporters.

Another Kuharevich header from a Cadden corner landed at the feet of Campbell but his attempted flick was cleared.

At the other end Sam Dalby header over from a Ryan Strain cross and both sides left the field on level terms at the break.

Shortly after the restart Kuharevich was harshly booked for a high foot against Graham.

United thought they had regained their lead in the 61st minute when Dalby headed home a Strain free-kick but after a lengthy VAR check the goal was disallowed for a handball.

During the check Gray made a triple substitution with Kuharevich, boyle and Cadden making way for Bowie, Dwight Gayle and Jordan Obita.

Campbell was then booked for a challenge on Strain before he was replaced by Junior Hoilett.

Then in the 89th minute Hibs took the lead when Nectar Triantis slipped a superb pass to Bowie who fired a sensational strike high into the net.

Ten minutes of injury time was added due to the VAR check and multiple substitutions.

In the 98th minute United were awarded a controversial free-kick just outside the box and Jordan Smith did well to save before Warren O’Hora cleared the danger.

Then in the last minute, Gayle capitalised on a mistake in the United defence and found Hoilett who ran through and fired the ball into the net. The flag was raised but following another VAR check the goal was given.

The whole team then celebrated in front of the travelling support.

The victory sees Hibs leapfrog Dundee United into fourth place.

Dundee United: Walton, Gallagher, Graham, Adegboyega, Strain, Ferry, Campbell, Stephenson, Sevelj, Paton, Dalby.

Substitutes: Richards, Trapanovski, Fiorini, Babunski, Sibbald, Middleton, Fotheringham, Van der Sande, Cleall-Harding.

Hibernian: Smith, O’Hora, Bushiri, Iredale, Miller, N Cadden, Triantis, Moriah-Welsh, Campbell, Boyle, Kuharevich.

Substitutes: Bursik, Ekpiteta, Alasana, C Cadden, Kwon, Bowie, Obita, Hoilett, Gayle.

