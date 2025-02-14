Housebuilder Dandara has opened two new family show homes at its latest development, The Pines, in Wallyford.

The development, which was launched for sale last summer, is appealing to a range of buyers, including a large number of families moving out of Edinburgh.

More than 60% of reservations are for family homes attracted to the popular East Lothian location but with good transport links back into Scotland’s capital. The new show homes are designed with the family market in mind..

Both five-bedroom show homes, The Canna and Shetland house types have been designed internally with family life in mind Crafted by Revolution, the Shetland home showcases contemporary designs, incorporating rich and neutral colours throughout with wall panelling in some of the rooms, while the Canna utilises warm moss greens and soft greys throughout; a nod to the Scottish landscape on the doorstep.

In addition to the show homes, Dandara has also launched a new sales and marketing suite at The Pines, making it easier for prospective buyers to come and speak with the team about finding their next new home.

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, comments: “The Pines is a wonderful development of stylish new homes just seven miles east of Edinburgh. Ticking all the boxes for family life, the spacious homes are also well situated for nearby beaches and great schools.

“We launched last summer and now we are excited to unveil our new Shetland and Canna show homes, as well as our welcoming new sales and marketing suite – all making it easier for anyone looking to visit us and have a look around.

“Our new show homes have been beautifully designed and allow buyers to experience the high-quality homes on offer, as well as explore the development and local area beyond.”

The Shetland show home has a spacious hallway and living room. There is a study and cloak room that leads buyers into the main entertainment space – the kitchen and family dining area, which includes a utility room. This generous room gives families plenty of space to be together, as well as room for entertaining, and has French doors leading to the back garden.

Upstairs there are five comfortably sized bedrooms, two with en-suites. There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

Joanne Davies-Jones, Sales Director at Revolution said: “As the house types here at The Pines are named after Scottish islands, it was important to continue that nod to Scotland’s landscape by incorporating those brilliant natural colours, whilst also keeping the design contemporary and modern.

“When designing a show home, you want to be able to insert as much of a ‘wow’ factor as possible, without alienating the buyer by making it too lavish or inaccessible. These homes will see plenty of visitors over the coming months, and the design has been executed in a way that allows each person that crosses the threshold to be able to imagine themselves living there.”

The Pines is close to a host of amenities and attractions, with access to both local shops in Wallyford and high street shopping in nearby Musselburgh which is a short drive away, with Edinburgh just under 10 minutes away by train. Wallyford Primary School, located directly opposite the development, and Wallyford High School are both within walking distance.

Ideal for commuters, The Pines is located nearby to several key transport links, with the A1 offering easy access into Edinburgh and further afield to Glasgow and Stirling. Wallyford Train Station is just over a mile away from the development, with regular services to Edinburgh, Dunbar and North Berwick.

A collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes are currently selling at The Pines, Wallyford, with prices starting from £249,995 for a two-bedroom home.

www.dandara.com/wallyford or call 0131 608 2978

