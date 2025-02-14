This will be the longest community sponsorship by the housebuilder in the East of Scotland.

Around 400 children aged P3 to P7 from across East Lothian, the Borders, and Edinburgh are expected to take part and as last year the club are planning a competition for girls’ teams.

Callum Low, Dunbar Rugby Club’s minis co-ordinator said: “We’re thrilled to have secured Taylor Wimpey East Scotland as our main sponsor once again– signalling their 13th year of support to this event and the club generally.

“This ongoing partnership allows us to deliver a great community event of sport that attracts teams and spectators from across the local area, which is a great showcase for the club and the town of Dunbar itself.

Picture – Chris Watt Photography

“Our tournament continues to be the only minis rugby event that recognises every player from every team with a participation medal and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland helps us to maintain this key aspect of the event whilst helping us to reinforce that getting involved and playing a sport for fun and fitness is a positive life choice.

The Club enjoys fantastic support from its sponsors, volunteers, coaches, referees, parents, and most importantly, every young rugby player who ensures the tournament remains a great success. We’re looking forward to the return of one of the biggest fixtures in the club’s calendar (and) hope to see as many members of the local community at the event as possible to support their local team.”

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are delighted to continue our support of the Dunbar Minis Tournament, which is such a successful local event that so many children from across the area enjoy taking part in.

“We know this event has become a popular fixture in the local community calendar, with spectators visiting the club to enjoy a fun family event that encourages healthy participation in sports.”

