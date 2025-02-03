Eilidh Doyle, Scotland’s most decorated athlete who retired from the track in 2021, has been appointed Global Ambassador of Sport for the University of Edinburgh.

Now aged 37, at her old university Eilidh (nee Child) will work closely with the performance sport team on recruitment as well as mentoring elite student athletes as they progress through the levels of high performance sport.

A hall of famer, she will also work closely with the Development and Alumni team to help shape future scholarships.

Eilidh, who retired in 2021, is world-renowned having specialised in the 400 metres hurdles outdoors, and the 400 metres flat indoors, as well as competing in the 4 x 400 metres relay on both surfaces.

In total she won 19 major medals gracing the podium at Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic Games with 2016 particularly memorable as she won 4x400m relay gold at the European Championships before being part of the GB quartet that took bronze at the Rio Olympic Games. She also reached the 400m hurdles final in Brazil.

Eilidh said: “I have great memories of being a student at the University. They gave me so much support and helped me on my journey as an athlete.

“To be able to come back and help with recruitment and pass on some of my experiences will be a joy. The university has amazing people and facilities so if I can help play a small part in progressing someone’s career then it will have been worth it.”

Director of Sport and Active Health, Mark Munro, pictured with Eilidh, said: “Eilidh is one of the most recognisable athletes in the UK and beyond and we are delighted to have her work with us.”

Head of Performance, David Hughes added: “We can all learn from Eilidh’s experiences from her amazing career, from her days as a student and balancing training all the way through to being poster girl of Glasgow 2014 and competing at London 2012.”

Multi medallist Eilidh Doyle with University of Edinburgh’s Director of Sport Mark Munro

